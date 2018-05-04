YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – The K9 partner of a fallen Yarmouth police officer is well on the road to recovery. Three weeks after being shot, Yarmouth police K9 is recovering much faster than anyone expected.

Nero was with his handler, Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was serving a warrant when both were shot.

Nero returned to the Yarmouth Police Department Friday for a reunion.

Retired Yarmouth K9 handler, Peter McClelland, trained Nero as a puppy for Gannon and is temporarily caring for Nero.

McClelland said he can tell Nero misses Gannon, based on the K9’s reaction’s to Gannon’s wife, Dana.

The retired handler said he’s happy Nero is expected to make a full recovery, but he said the days immediately after the shooting were extremely difficult.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)