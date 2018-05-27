BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people laced up and hit the streets of Boston Sunday for the 14th annual Run to Remember.

The half-marathon and five-mile race loop through downtown Boston and Cambridge pay tribute to first responders killed in the line of duty. Nine-thousand people signed up to run – some even chose to wear their uniforms.

“We’ve lost a lot of people over the years, and we don’t ever want to forget their sacrifice,” Sgt. Cecil Jones, president of the Boston Police Running Club, said.

This year, the run honored fallen Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon. The officer was shot and killed April 12 while serving an arrest warrant on the Cape.

Gannon’s cruiser made its final ride Sunday during a moment of silence, leading the start of the race before being retired.

The also honored MIT officer Sean Collier who was shot and killed by the Boston Marathon bombers and Boston officer Dennis “DJ” Simmons who died as a result of injuries he sustained during the Watertown shootout.

“It’s about remembering law enforcement and the soldiers who gave up their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms of today,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

Sgt. Jones reminded people what Memorial Day was about saying, “It’s not just cook outs and Monday’s off, people have died to protect and give us the things we have and we should not forget it.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)