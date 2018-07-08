CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says her recent trip to Turkey, Iraq and Syria highlights the continued importance of U.S. leadership in the region.

The Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees said Friday that the bipartisan delegation trip was a chance to discuss critical national security measures and to understand the needs of U.S. service members, diplomats and foreign partners.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was also on the trip.

Shaheen said there’s a bipartisan commitment to working to free imprisoned Americans in Turkey and working with coalition partners in Iraq as well as finding the best legal way to bring foreign fighters to justice for their crimes in Syria.

