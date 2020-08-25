‘Shaken but we’re alive’: Friends recall being rescued after boat sank in Lynn Harbor

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued three people in the Lynn Harbor off the coast of Nahant Monday after their boat sank.

The owner of the boat, Brandon Robinson, says he and two friends were fishing out in the harbor when the stern started taking on water. They tried to bail it out but soon realized they needed to grab their life jackets and abandon the vessel.

“I went to the front of the boat to get the life preservers; I look back and the whole boat is under water. I said, ‘You know what? Get out. Just jump,'” Robinson recalled. “Obviously I’m shaken but we’re alive.”

Passenger Ryan Huber says he grabbed his life jacket and held his phone above the waves as he called 911.

“I got (the dispatcher) on the phone but then we got disconnected at one point and then we started seeing all the lights and everything, so I figured we were fine,” he said.

They were pulled from the water, uninjured, after swimming for about 15 minutes.

Salvage crews recovered the boat a couple hours later, as well as many of the items onboard.

