WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in an attempted break-in caught on camera.

Markus Arnold, who lives in the home on Laurel Street, said the video shows the man trying several times to gain access to the home.

He said a foreign exchange student who is staying with him for a semester sounded the alarm.

“She came home late from an event and thought maybe this person follower her home,” he said. “I think she was a little shaken.”

Anyone with information about the person in the video is asked to call Watertown Police Det. Jenn Connors at 617-600-1310 or Det. Sgt. Kenneth Swift at 617-972-6539.

ID Needed! Attempted B&E on Laurel St. Watertown Anyone with information is asked to please reach out to Det. Jenn Connors 617-600-1310 or Det. Sgt. Kenneth Swift 617-972-6538. pic.twitter.com/1Ru7NQlNwH — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) December 10, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)