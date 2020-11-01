Shakespeare in the parking lot: Swansea high school performing plays outside during pandemic

For the students at Joseph Case High School in Swansea, the show must go on — even if it has to be outside in the winter.

Students and teachers at the school are rehearsing for two performances this season, but because the town is still considered a high-risk area in the red zone, those shows will take place in the school’s parking lot. Officials said they worked with local and state experts to make sure the performances and rehearsals will be safe.

“If there’s just simple dialogue, students have to be six feet apart from each other at all times,” said director and choreographer Neil Jeronimo. “In the case of a musical, when singing, you have to be ten feet apart with a mask on.”

“They’re working harder and in different ways than ever before,” said Principal Brian McCann. “We’ve lost so much. Here’s something we’re trying to gain back. It’s not perfect by any means. Theater on the sidewalk is not perfect, but it’s something. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Student will perform under a 70-foot tent and the audience is asked to bring their own chairs and sit 25 feet away from the actors. Despite the conditions, student said they were excited.

“It’s nothing we’ve ever done before and I don’t think it’s anything anyone’s ever seen before, so as weird as it is, it’s going to be incredible,” said junior Isabella Manchester .

“In ancient Greece, theater was performed outside with people in masks. Welcome to 2020,” McCann said.

