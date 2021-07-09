BOSTON (WHDH) - Students from the Shaloh House in Brighton on Friday visited the Boston Police officers who responded to the scene when a rabbi from the Jewish day school was stabbed earlier this month.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, an Israeli citizen with 12 children, was stabbed multiple times in the arm outside of the Shaloh House on July 1 and was released from the hospital the day after the stabbing. Khaled Awad, 24, originally from Egypt, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and is facing hate crime and other charges.

Children from the school brought cards and cookies to the officers to show their gratitude.

“We came here today to show our appreciation for Boston Police for protecting us,” said Rabbi Dan Rodkin, Director of Shaloh House.

Awad, who has been living in Boston but is from Egypt, was charged Thursday with a civil rights violation causing injury and intimidation with bodily injury, prosecutors said. He has already pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and six other charges in connection with the stabbing.

“We believe this was rooted in antisemitism,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said outside court.

Awad was seen acting suspiciously near the Shaloh House the day before the attack, when he first demanded Noginski’s car keys, Hegarty said. In addition, Noginski was wearing a yarmulke and Awad had to walk past a Menorah, suggesting that he targeted Jews, the prosecutor said.

Noginskis’ fellow rabbis say the Jewish community is shaken but will come together and lean on their faith.

“We are strong. We have a lot of support from our community, from neighbors, from everyone,” Rodkin said.

A new program will be started under Noginski that will help young people learn how to become rabbis, officials said.

