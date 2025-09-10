BOSTON (WHDH) - With ICE agents in the Boston area making arrests, the Trump administration’s border czar continued his long-standing feud with leaders in the state, accusing Governor Maura Healey of lying about immigration enforcement agents stationed at a church in Chestnut Hill.

On MSNBC Tuesday morning, Healey was interviewed about ICE’s presence in the city, saying:

“This past sunday at Boston College, just outside of St. Ignatius Church, on the campus, there were ICE agents parked during a Spanish mass. Why the hell are they there? They’re there to intimidate, right, they’re there to sow fear, they’re there to scare people.”

In response, border czar Tom Homan said Healey “got on television this morning and talked about ICE doing operations at churches, which is a bold-faced lie.”

The archdiocese of Boston told 7News they were made aware of an ICE vehicle seen in the area of the church.

Healey doubled down on her remarks Tuesday.

“Why are they parked outside of a church on Sunday where people are going to worship and pray?” she asked.

The first round of ICE arrests in Massachusetts came in the spring, which ICE claimed resulted in about 1,500 arrests, including the controversial detainments of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who the federal government accused of supporting Hamas without providing evidence, and Milford high school student Marcelo Gomes da Silva, who officials first detained thinking he was his father.

Homan said Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu should be ashamed and should instead be showing gratitude to President Donald Trump.

“Shame on Governor Healey and Mayor- Mayor Wu, shame on both of them,” he said. “They should be calling the White House thanking President Trump, thanking ICE for making their communities safer.”

Healey reiterated her belief that these immigration enforcement operations are doing the opposite.

“If it’s meant to create fear, intimidate, scare whole communities, scare people from going to work or kids from going to school – that’s not making us safer,” she said.

