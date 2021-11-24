A local woman is speaking out after she says her father was brutally attacked by a group of people on ATVs and dirt bikes in Boston.

The daughter of the 82-year-old man said he is still recovering in the hospital almost a week after the alleged attack.

“He’s still beat up and swollen. He’s still in a lot of pain and getting stronger every day. We’re just remaining hopeful,” she said. “His mood is still good. If you ever met him, he’s one of the most spirited, happiest men in the world. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

State police say the elderly man was picking up a turkey in the Fenway area last Thursday night when a group of 30 to 40 people on dirt bikes and ATVs forced him off the road.

They then smashed his car’s windows with rocks and a pipe and when the man then tried to escape, some of the bikers followed him.

“He put down the window to ask another vehicle to call 9-1-1, and that’s when the assailants got off their bikes and beat him and smashed the car to pieces. And, we’re just lucky that he’s alive,” his daughter said.

He was able to get away and eventually ended up collapsing in Joe’s Kwik Market before being rushed to the hospital.

According to his daughter, he suffered a number of injuries including a massive bruise on the arm he was using to protect his heart. He also has bruised hips and ribs and has a cut on the top of his head from a brick that came through the window.

“We just hope that the public will come forward, that someone will talk about what happened or someone who will know someone who did something or someone caught something on their cell phone that could be helpful,” said his daughter.

In a message to the accused assailants, she said, “Shame on you. It’s disgusting. It’s sad.”

State police are asking anyone who saw the alleged attack or took video to contact them at 617-727-8817.

