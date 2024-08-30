BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham dog owner is speaking out and calling for justice after thieves made off with two of his beloved puppies over the weekend.

Officers responding to a home on North Street on Saturday learned that two males had been seen on the property shortly before two Micro American Bullies were stolen. The dogs were described as a tan male with white on his chest and a tan female with white on her chest and head. Both were valued at around $3,000.

On Sunday, officers returned after receiving a report of a suspicious person on the property but they cannot confirm that the person is suspected of having any involvement with the incident.

Jose Gudiel, who owned the dogs, said his family is “devastated.”

“It’s very sad that there’s people with that kind of heart that will come to your home and violate your privacy, ” he said, adding that three other puppies and their mother, Tinkerbell, are still with the family.

“I just wish they get caught and they serve justice to them,” he said.

Speaking to the thieves, he said, “Shame on you … don’t just break into somebody’s home, that’s not right.”

Bellingham police say their detectives are in contact with officers in Milford, who are investigating a similar incident in their town.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Bellingham police.

