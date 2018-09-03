WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Washington, D.C. archbishop who is under pressure to resign was heckled during Sunday Mass as he addressed allegations of sexual abuse by priests.

Archbishop Donald Wuerl is under fire for his failure to deal with pedophile priests in Pennsylvania while he was bishop of Pittsburgh.

He is also accused of covering for former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was accused of sexually abusing seminarians.

During Sunday morning Mass at Annunciation Church, Wuerl said the path forward involved a renewed commitment and that it must begin with the bishops.

One congregant didn’t think that was enough.

“We need to hold close in our prayers and our loyalty to our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Increasingly, it is clear that he is the object of considerable animosity,” Wuerl said.

“Shame on you,” a parishioner shouted.

The cardinal did not acknowledge or respond to the heckler.

In a letter published Thursday, Wuerl asked priests to forgive what he called “errors in judgment” during his time in Pittsburgh.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)