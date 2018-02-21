Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s

(WHDH ) — Shamrock Shake fans rejoice! The iconic milkshake is returning to McDonald’s on Wednesday.

The St. Patrick’s Day staple features “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup” and it’s “topped with delicious whipped topping,” according to the fast food chain.

It’s not clear how long the shake will be available for, so get them while you can.

A new mobile app now helps fans of the shake track locations where they are available.

