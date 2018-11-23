FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal recently took on the role of deputy in Florida.

O’Neal was on his way to a Thanksgiving event with a Broward County sheriff when they came upon a car crash.

Shaq reportedly helped comfort the children involved as the sheriff took control of the situation.

The sheriff’s office says O’Neal recently became an auxiliary deputy.

