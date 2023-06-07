A new study found it’s safe to swim with the fishes — even the sharks!

Researchers from the Shark Lab – based out of California State University – said sharks are getting up close and comfortable with people but aren’t getting violent with swimmers.

“Sharks are near us more often than we think, we just don’t see them,” Shark Lab Director Dr. Chris Lowe said.

Over two years, researchers flew about 1,500 drones over dozens of beaches along the coast of California observing juvenile white sharks. The sharks were swimming near people 97% of the days studied, but no shark bites were reported.

“As long as people aren’t chasing them, sharks aren’t considering people food so they just ignore us,” Lowe said.

The same could be said about the beaches here in the Bay State.

“Places like Cape Cod, I’m sure there’s sharks swimming right by them and they didn’t even know it,” Lowe said.

Researchers still say to be careful how you act around Great Whites.

“Right now, sharks ignore people because people ignore sharks,” Lowe said. “Our worry is if people start chasing sharks, that behavior will change.”

For now, experts say it’s safe to just keep swimming with all the fish in the sea.

“We’re learning to coexist with these animals,” Lowe said,” and we’re learning they’re not as dangerous as they’re made out to be”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)