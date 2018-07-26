Shark attacks underwater drone off Cape Cod

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An autonomous underwater vehicle being tested in Cape Cod Bay was recently attacked by a shark, according to Hydroid, Inc.

The company was operating the REMUS 100 AUV in the waters southeast of Plymouth when operators say they “started getting some strange readings” from the vehicle’s interface program.

Researchers recovered the vehicle, which was at a depth of about 55 feet, and learned it had been attacked by a shark.

Photos shared on Facebook showed multiple bite marks on the vehicle. A couple of fins were ripped off the vehicle and the company says shark teeth were found lodged inside.

Hydroid’s REMUS AUVs provide innovative and reliable full-picture solutions for the marine research, defense, hydrographic and offshore energy markets, according to the company’s Facebook page.

