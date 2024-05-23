BOSTON (WHDH) - Recent sightings of marine mammals with shark bites prompted a warning from the New England Aquarium on Thursday, which urged beachgoers to stay alert in waters around New England this summer.

In one incident, personnel with Pythias Sportfishing, a fishing charter company, spotted a minke whale with a shark bite while sailing off Chatham.

In another incident, John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life saw and captured images of a seal with bite marks in Plymouth.

The aquarium said this is the time of year when sharks return to coastal waters to hunt seals and other prey.

“Although we haven’t seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they’re here,” Chisholm said. “With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart.”

Chisholm said beachgoers should be aware of sharks’ presence in shallow water, avoid areas where seals or fish may congregate and stay close to shore.

Members of the public can also report shark sightings and track shark activity through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)