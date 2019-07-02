DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A shark swimming in shallow water came within feet of unsuspecting swimmers in Florida Monday afternoon.

A helicopter overhead tracked multiple sharks by Daytona Beach, including a roughly 5-foot-long shark near the shoreline.

Dee Jones, who was on the beach at the time of the sighting, said she heard the lifeguards trying to alert those in the water.

“I heard a whistle blow and then they had the red and purple flags up,” she recalled.

The shark ultimately avoided the swimmers and did not harm anyone.

On Sunday, a teen surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark just a few miles down the coastline.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)