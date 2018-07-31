Shark comes dangerously close to paddleboarder in water off Cape Cod

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A paddleboarder in the water off Cape Cod Monday says he was unaware that a large great white shark was lurking just feet away from him.

Cody DeGroff captured stunning photos from above that showed the shark’s murky shadow below the ocean’s surface as the paddleboarder passed by.

The dangerously close encounter happened just north of Nauset Beach, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said in a tweet.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed Monday after a great white sighting.

There have been dozens of confirmed shark sightings off the Cape this summer, according to the Sharktivity app.

‘Close encounter of a peaceful kind.’ Yesterday morning Cody DeGroff (@Cdegroff10) captured these amazing photos of a white shark near a SUP just north of Nauset public Beach. The paddle boarder did not see the shark. pic.twitter.com/DQCeM3w7nf — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)