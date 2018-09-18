Shark comes face-to-face with fishermen off Cape Cod, rips catch off line

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen off Cape Cod recently captured the stunning moment when a white shark emerged from below the water with an open mouth and ripped a fish right from their line.

Chris Morrissey captured the surprise encounter in the water off Chatham, which showed the shark gobble up the fish just feet from their vessel.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video on Twitter, with a caption that read: “We advise fishermen to take this into consideration when handling fish around their vessel.”

Even though the summer season is coming to an end, officials say the number of sharks off the coast of Massachusetts remains high.

A Revere man died over the weekend after he was attacked in the water off Wellfleet’s Newcomb Hollow Beach.

A New York man was seriously hurt by a shark off Truro in August.

