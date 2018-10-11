ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is teaming with a Massachusetts coastal town to provide first aid training for shark attacks.

The “Stop the Bleed” program will begin Oct. 18 and taught for free by Orleans Fire Rescue officials. New England Cable News reports the program is meant to help people in life-threatening emergencies by teaching them the basic techniques of bleeding control.

On Sept. 15, 26-year-old Arthur Medici died after being attacked by a shark at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. He was the state’s first fatality from a shark attack in more than 80 years.

Orleans Fire Chief Tony Pike says first response is critical in saving lives.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Wigren says shark coastal populations are higher during September and October.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)