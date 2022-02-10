EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A thresher shark was found washed up on a beach on Cape Cod earlier this week.

The frozen shark was discovered on First Encounter Beach in Eastham, Eastham Natural Resources said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Eastham Natural Resources says it notified Greg Skomal, a shark biologist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

The Rhode Island-based National Marine Fisheries Service Lab was also called to the beach.

In 2017, two thresher sharks that washed up on the Cape Cod shore likely fell victim to the bitter cold, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Officials believe they succumbed to cold shock.

Thresher sharks typically prefer water temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees.

