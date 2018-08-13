Shark jumps from water, snags catch from boy in water off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A boy fishing in the water off Cape Cod recently lost his catch when a breaching shark ripped a striper off his line.

Video shared on Twitter by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows a shark jump from the water near Stone Horse Shoal as the boy and another man work to reel in the fish.

Stone Horse Shoal is located just south of Monomoy Point.

There have been dozens upon dozens of confirmed shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

To track the sightings, download the Sharktivity app by clicking here.

