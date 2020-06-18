Shark season officially underway as 3 great whites get tagged off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — Three great white sharks that were spotted circling a whale carcass in the water off Cape Cod were tagged Wednesday, marking the official start of shark season in New England.

Dr. Greg Skomal, of Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, tagged the sharks off Monomoy, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

In a tweet, the conservancy said, “The 2020 white shark research season kicked off today!”

The 2020 white shark research season kicked off today! Dr. Greg Skomal of @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged three white sharks that were circling a whale carcass off Monomoy today! pic.twitter.com/nuUnEKuq37 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) June 17, 2020

The conservancy’s Sharkivity app also alerted a shark sighting in Cape Cod Bay around 2 p.m. An image of the shark was captured from the air. It was estimated to be 14 or 15 feet long.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)