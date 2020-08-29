Shark sighting causes temporary closure of Provincetown beach to swimming

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A confirmed shark sighting has shutdown a Provincetown beach to swimming for an hour on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The temporary no-swimming order was issued for Race Point Beach for approximately one hour just after noon, Cape Cod National Seashore officials announced on Saturday.

Beach-only activities are allowed for the time being, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

Just south in Wellfleet, Newcomb Hollow Beach was also closed to swimming for approximately 45 minutes after a shark was recorded by a receiver, the Conservancy said.

