Shark sighting closes popular Cape Cod beach for second straight day

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach on Cape Cod has been closed for the second straight day after yet another shark sighting.

A confirmed great white shark sighting just after 12 p.m. prompted the closure of Head of the Meadow in Truro Wednesday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Swimmers will not be allowed in the water for at least one hour.

The beach was closed about the same time Tuesday due to a confirmed sighting. A second confirmed sighting was reported in the water off the beach just hours later.

Multiple sightings on Monday closed all town beaches in Plymouth. One great white shark was seen off Manomet Point.

To download the Sharktivity app, click here.

