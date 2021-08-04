ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming on Wednesday morning after a great white shark was spotted near the shore, officials said.

The shark was seen close to Nauset Public Beach in Orleans just after 10 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 11:05 a.m., as long as there is no other reported activity.

The same beach was closed on Monday after a shark was spotted 75 yards from the shore.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)