Shark sighting prompts closure of Marconi Beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted close to shore in the waters off Wellfleet Monday afternoon, prompting officials to close a popular beach.

The shark was spotted just after 1:30 p.m. near Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

As a precaution, the beach will be closed to swimmers for one hour.

There have been dozens upon dozens of confirmed shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

To download the Sharktivity app, click here.

