IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting off Crane Beach in Ipswich prompted officials to close the beach to swimming Tuesday.

Ipswich police in a post on Facebook said great white sharks were seen swimming in 5-7 feet of water near the east end of the beach.

The nonprofit Trustees, which manages Crane Beach, first announced the closure at 12 p.m. The Trustees said the beach will remain closed until further notice.

SKY7-HD was over the beach near 2 p.m. and spotted several sharks still swimming in the area.

The Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game on its website says seasonal great white shark sightings have increased along the Massachusetts coast this year. Though sightings are most common along outer portions of Cape Cod, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy through its Sharktivity app has documented dozens of additional sightings along the South Shore, Boston Harbor and the North Shore in just the past three months.

The shark conservancy has recorded several sightings near Crane Beach in the past week.

Great white sharks tend to cluster close to New England due to the area’s large population of gray seals. The sharks generally leave the area in the late fall, according to the Department of Fish and Game, to spend their winters in the Gulf of Mexico and in waters off the coast of the southeastern US.

