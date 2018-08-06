Shark sightings prompt closure of several Bay State beaches

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two great white shark sightings prompted officials to close several Bay State beaches on Monday.

A great white shark was spotted close to shore in the waters off Wellfleet Monday afternoon, prompting officials to temporarily close Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., a confirmed white shark sighting off Manomet Point in Plymouth led to the closure of several town beaches, according to the harbormaster.

Confirmed White shark sighting today off Manomet pt. @Plymouth_Harbor . Town beaches are closed at this time with red flags flying. Harbormaster crew to the area to investigate. Keep a sharp lookout and report all sightings. — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) August 6, 2018

There have been dozens upon dozens of confirmed shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

