ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming for an hour Saturday after a shark was spotted eating a seal, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the confirmed sighting occurred around 9:50 a.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach.

The sighting prompted the temporary closure of the beach.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-17T09:50:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 17, 2019

