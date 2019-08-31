Shark spotted eating seal prompts temporary closure of Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming for an hour Saturday after a shark was spotted eating a seal, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the confirmed sighting occurred around 9:55 a.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach.

The sighting prompted the temporary closure of the beach from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The conservancy says a second confirmed sighting occurred 10:35 a.m. off Nauset Beach

The sighting prompted the temporary closure of the beach to be extended until 11:35 a.m. without any resightings.

