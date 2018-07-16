Shark spotted eating seal prompts temporary closure of Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting off Eastham has forced a temporary closure of Nauset Light Beach, officials said.

The great white was spotted around 1 p.m. eating a seal about 200 yards out from the beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s “Sharktivity” app.

The beach will be closed until 2 p.m. as a safety precaution.

Two other sharks were also spotted Monday morning off Cape Cod.

