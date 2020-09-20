Shark swims close to shore at Truro beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A beachgoer captured footage of a shark swimming almost to the shoreline off the coast of Truro.

Brookline resident Sam Geller said he saw the shark in between Balston Beach and Longnook Beach. While he’s been going to Cape Cod his whole life, he said this was a special sight.

“This is the first one I’ve seen from the shore. They weren’t around like this when we were growing up, this is a new thing,” Geller said.

