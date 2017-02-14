Sharman Sacchetti is an award-winning reporter who grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts and has been a reporter in Boston for most of her career.

Her focus is on political stories and their impact on viewers. She has covered the 2012 and 2016 races for president and has attended numerous political conventions and New Hampshire primaries. Sharman covered the US Senate race that saw a republican claim the seat left vacant after the passing of US Senator Ted Kennedy. She also covered the subsequent election of US Senator Elizabeth Warren and the first open Boston Mayor’s seat in decades.

She was in Santa Monica, California, covering the capture of fugitive mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, and she was inside the courtroom as the jury returned its guilty verdict.

Sharman got her start at WCCM-AM radio in Lawrence. She made her move to television here at 7NEWS working behind the scenes as a writer. She later became a reporter and morning anchor at WTEN in Albany, New York, and spent that past 12 years as a political reporter in Boston.

If you have a news tip for Sharman, please email her at ssacchetti@whdh.com.

Follow Sharman on Twitter

Follow Sharman on Facebook

