SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Sharon Saturday to celebrate Diwali, or the “Festival of Light,” in one of the New England’s largest festivals.

The Hindu holiday symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

“Diwali is a way for our community to celebrate unity,” saud Dhruvi Patel, a festival goer. “And one way we do that is prayers and rituals, as well as offering Annakut, which means mountain of food.”

The meals are a way to celebrate a shared connection around the world.

“It’s so pretty, the food structures that we have,” said a festival goer. “It’s so nice — being able to have so many cuisines all around the world really shows our prayer to God.”

The vegetarian meals on display are meant to show an appreciation for life. The dishes often take days to prepare ahead of the multi-day celebrations.

As part of Diwali, volunteers from the area helped decorate the temple in bright colors and vibrant displays of spirituality.

“What i like about Diwali is that it brings happiness and it helps bring the sweetness all aross the globe, all across the world. That’s what diwali is about to me,” said one man at the festival.

Many people from out of town also traveled to Sharon to celebrate the holiday, creating a sense of unity.

“I recently moved to New York City,” said one woman. “Gathering here at this temple has been such a special occasion because you get to see everyone’s devotion, effort, and the love I’m surrounded by.”

This year’s event also highlighted the contributions of Indian-Americans in Massachusetts.

