SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple from Sharon recently celebrated a major milestone, marking their 75th wedding anniversary while surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sonny and Charlotte Freedman married on May 26, 1948, and on Friday, May 26, 2023, with Sonny just turning 99 and Charlotte now 94, they celebrated their diamond anniversary.

They told 7NEWS it’s a love story that started in the 1940’s.

“He was reading a comic book, and I said to him ‘Is that all you have to do on a Friday night?’ and he said ‘Can you think of anything better?'” Charlotte recalled. “I said ‘Yes!’ and that was it. And the next week, he called me.”

Sonny met Charlotte when he came home from serving overseas during World War II. It was an instant connection, and Sonny knew.

“I would like to stay in touch with her,” he said.

They vowed early to stay in touch, bonding quickly over their shared love of dancing.

“I like jitterbugging, and at that time, she was a good dance and I liked dancing,” Sonny recounted.

“He loved to dance and I loved to dance and we went dancing that night,” Charlotte said.

Ringing in their 75th anniversary, many of their three kids, seven grandkids, and seven great-grandkids helped them celebrate with a big party, inviting plenty of friends and family – some of whom Charlotte and Sonny hadn’t seen in years.

If you ask them the secret to a long, happy marriage, they say it’s simple.

“Going to bed not being mad – that was the important thing,” Sonny said. “We settle everything before we go to bed.”

“And we’re always there for one another,” Charlotte added.

Charlotte said that after all of these years, they could not be more in love, and that they’re hoping for many more years together.

