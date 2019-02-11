Sharon High School teacher fired following misconduct investigation

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sharon High School teacher has been fired after an investigation into misconduct allegations resulted in criminal charges, officials announced Monday.

The 56-year-old teacher, whose name has not been made public, was suspended in December pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation, according to a statement released by Superintendent of Schools Victoria Greer.

The investigations culminated in criminal charges being filed against the teacher. Based on information that was developed, the school department decided to terminate the teacher’s employment, Greer said.

Police say he faces charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

It stemmed from an incident in December 2018, officials say.

“As a school district, please be assured that our first priority is the protection and safety of our students so that they may learn in healthy, supportive, safe and responsive school environments,” the statement said.

The teacher is scheduled to be arraigned in March, police say.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has been notified.

The teacher’s teaching license could be revoked.

No additional details were immediately available.

