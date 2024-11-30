SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sharon community is rallying around the family of a Sharon High School football player who suffered a traumatic brain injury while playing in the annual Thanksgiving game.

Sophomore Rohan Shukla was rushed by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and then transferred to Mass. General Hospital in Boston after being injured on the field and then collapsing on the sideline, officials said.

He is currently being treated at Mass General

In a statement, the school’s athletic director wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Rohan, his parents Abhishek and Deepika, and his twin brother Naman during this incredibly difficult time. While offering our heartfelt support, we respect the family’s privacy and consideration. As we learn more about Rohan’s condition, we will share it with our concerned community as appropriate.”

School-based counselors from our district and Riverside Community Services will be available at the Sharon High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday to support the school’s football team and cheerleading squad and then from 1 to 3 p.m. to help our other students, staff, and community members.

