BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon man has been arraigned on assault and weapons charges in connection with a South Station domestic violence incident over the weekend.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers observed Joseph DeFilippo, 35, pulling a woman’s hair as she lay on the ground outside of South Station. When they ordered him to stop, he released her and identified her as his girlfriend. The officers observed scratch marks on the victim’s chest and cuts on her hands.

The officers placed DeFilippo undr arrest for assault and battery and handcuffed him. When searching him, officers found a loaded firearm in his sweatshirt, which he did not have proof of license to carry for. He said it was his friend’s weapon.

Once he was transported for booking, an officer found Oxycodone and Propranolol pills on him, with reason to believe the latter drug was meant for street sale.

DeFillipo was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a firearm identification card, assault and battery on family or a household member, firearm violation with a prior drug or violent crime, recovery of stolen property over $1,200 and recovery of stolen property under $1,200, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Haag requested that Defilippo be held on $30,000 bail and stay away from Boston and the victim. Judge John Garland set bail at $25,000 and ordered that Defilippo stay away from the victim.

