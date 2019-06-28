Sharon massage parlor employee facing rape, indecent assault charges

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee at a Sharon massage parlor has been ordered held without bail pending his arraignment on a rape charge.

Thomas Chan, 60, will be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court on charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and assault with intent to rape, according to Sharon police.

Detectives arrested Chan while executing a search warrant at Re-Energy Massage and Reflexology Foot Spa on Main Street.

Chan is married to the owner of the establishment.

