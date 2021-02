SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon officials say they will not get any COVID-19 vaccines from the state this week, after only getting 10 percent of their order last week.

Officials ordered 1,000 doses last week but only got 100. The town health department says its current supply of vaccines is low and it is urging residents to get doses from mass vaccination sites.

