Sharon police ask for help in search for missing man

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Cameron Mignon was last seen in the area of Beach Street and Lake Avenue in Sharon on Thursday.

He is described as being an Asian man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing ab lack shirt with gray sleeves, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sharon police at 781-784-1588.

MISSING!

Cameron Mignon, Asian male, 21, black hair, brown

eyes, 5’11” 180 lbs, black shirt-gray sleeves, black sweatpants and black sneakers. Last seen Beach St and Lake Av area of Sharon, Thursday 8/29. Any information contact PD at (781)784-1588 pic.twitter.com/Nfa8GmpwWf — Sharon MA Police (@SharonMAPolice) August 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)