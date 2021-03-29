Sharon police ask for help in search for woman reported missing from group home

Credit: Sharon Police Dept.

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon police are turning to the public for help in their search for a woman reported missing from a group home.

Ianna Daly, 27, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. wearing a bonnet, blue nightgown, black coat and slippers.

Daly is described as a 5 foot, 1 inch tall woman with a medium build and tattoos on her left hand and neck.

Police say she likes to go to coffee shops and has access to public transportation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-784-1587.

 

 

