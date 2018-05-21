Sharon police hoping to identify person, pickup truck

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon police are looking to identify a person and a pickup truck as part of an investigation.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page with accompanying surveillance images, police said they’re hoping to identify a dark-colored pickup truck with a diamond plate tool box, a dark-colored back rack, a diamond plate bed rail cap, two-toned black and chrome fender, and CAT brand mud flaps.
They’re also looking for a person who was recorded getting out of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sharon police at 781-784-1587.
