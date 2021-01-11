SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sharon police K-9 donned a cap and gown after passing his final test to become a certified service dog.

Police say Flutie cannot wait to celebrate with the community following his big accomplishment.

He is continuing on with search and rescue training.

Flutie just passed his final test to become a certified service dog. He can't wait to celebrate with the community very soon. Now search and rescue training continues. #fantasticflutie #gofidoggrgr pic.twitter.com/3Po5RbIhT2 — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) January 11, 2021

