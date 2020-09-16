Sharon police locate youth reported missing while riding bike

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon police have located a youth who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Boris was safely located and is being returned home.

Boris has been located and is on his way home. he even got to use the police radio and thanked all the officers for finding him. Just awesome!! pic.twitter.com/QwyNnlzBJa — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) September 16, 2020

Asking for help from the public- trying to locate a missing youth- 40 minutes- Boris is riding a teal LL BEAN mountain bike and has a blue helmet. Please call if you can help. 781-784-1587 pic.twitter.com/5VdxvKKQbG — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) September 16, 2020

