SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Flutie, the Sharon Police Department’s resource dog, is looking for people to virtually hang out with on Tuesday.

The pup is inviting the public to join him for a Zoom meeting beginning at noon.

“This is bound to be a tail wagging event,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

People can join the video conference by following this link or by entering the meeting ID (878 6988 2090) and password (02067) at zoom.us.

