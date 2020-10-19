Sharon police seek help identifying man who destroyed Trump-Pence lawn sign

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Sharon are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was recently caught on camera destroying a Trump-Pence lawn sign, officials announced Monday.

Detectives are investigating the theft and destruction of several lawn signs in the town, the Sharon Police Department said in a tweet.

The department shared surveillance images of the suspected thief with a crumpled campaign sign tucked under his arm. He could be seen wearing blue Adidas track pants with white stripes and red Nike sneakers.

The man in question is believed to be driving a blue sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact police at 781-784-1587.

Looking for ID:

We are looking for the ID of the person in the photo. SPD is investigating the theft and destruction of several lawn signs. Please call 781-784-1587 and ask to speak to Detective Lucie pic.twitter.com/RFg9sSJlOG — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) October 19, 2020

