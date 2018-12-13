Sharon police seek help identifying ‘sweet lady’ who is lost

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Police say the woman’s family is on the way to the police station to pick her up!

***

Police in Sharon are turning to the public for help in identifying a “sweet lady” who has lost her way.

The woman is said to be safe and is hanging out in the lobby of the police department.

Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

No additional details were available.

