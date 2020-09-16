SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sharon School Committee announced Monday that they will not be renewing the current superintendent’s contract when it expires at the end of the school year.

Dr. Victoria Greer’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2021 and the school committee recently voted not to renew it, Committee Chair Judy Crosby said in a statement.

No further comment has been issued.

This comes after teachers held a temporary work stoppage over the condition of school buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers agreed to go back in the classroom last Friday for school year preparations after reaching a settlement with the district, who had filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board.

All five school buildings reopened Wednesday under a hybrid model, with the first day of in-person instruction on Thursday.

